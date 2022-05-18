Bumpy the sulcata tortoise has had quite an adventurous spring this year, with two escapes from his Mount Dora home. His latest jaunt lasted almost three weeks, according to his owner, Logan Heinze.
Bumpy’s previous escapade, which was a much shorter excursion several weeks ago, had him meandering through the open space behind the Triangle News Leader office and around the Shamrock Animal Hospital, where Heinze was able to reclaim the 80-pound reptile. Triangle sales rep Melissa Abrehamsen got a great photo of Bumpy that we ran in our April 27 issue.
This time, Bumpy headed in the opposite direction from his home and ended up in a 100-acre grassy area behind Striking Effects Promotions on Bay Road.
Also known as African spurred tortoises, sulcata tortoises are escape artists, according to Heinze, who said, “They escape a lot! You’ll see them in the news” because they’re on the loose.
Upon this second escape, Heinze initially was stymied, with no one reporting sightings. Finally, he received a tip from someone who saw a large tortoise in a nearby trailer park. When he saw the grassy field behind Striking Effects, Heinze thought that would be where Bumpy would go.
“Every day, I walked out there; sometimes twice a day,” he said. “Midmorning and midafternoon. I put up signs – nothing. I’m thinking someone must’ve picked him up. But they’d have to be strong to do that.”
When Kress Muenzmay, of Striking Effects, and his dog, Riley, go for walks, the dog has a knack for finding native Florida gopher tortoises, Heinze said. Muenzmay wondered if his dog could find Bumpy, and he did.
“Kress texted me and said, ‘Is this your turtle?’” Sure enough, it was Bumpy. “I’d been walking right by his burrow!”
In his two-plus weeks of freedom, Bumpy had dug himself a comfy burrow that Heinze said was about six or seven feet deep.
“He was fine, but kind of dehydrated,” he added.
Getting the 80-pound tortoise home was the next challenge, as they couldn’t carry him out of the field. Instead, Muenzmay got his tractor and its front-end loader, and Heinze and Bumpy got a ride back to Heinze’s vehicle in the loader.
“When I first got him about six years ago, I didn’t realize they’re such good escape artists,” Heinze said. “I’m going to have to reinforce my fence.”