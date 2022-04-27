Have you seen this tortoise?
Last week, Triangle News Leader sales rep Melissa Abrehamsen took this photo of a large tortoise that was marching across the back of the newspaper office’s property in Mount Dora.
“He was chomping away on the grass when he stopped and looked straight at me,” she said. “We think he was just passing through.”
Triangle contributing editor Laura Bennett-Kimble thought it was unusual for a wild Florida gopher tortoise to not be perturbed by a human crouching in front of it for a photo, and wondered if it was indeed a gopher tortoise.
She looked up gopher tortoise photos on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) website, which confirmed her suspicions, and then she serendipitously ran across a photo on the Mount Dora Word of Mouth Facebook page that depicted a tortoise very similar to the one Abrehamsen saw.
According to that post, by Amanda Gilmour, the tortoise was identified as an African spurred tortoise, also known as a sulcata tortoise. A string of comments revealed that the tortoise is a domesticated animal owned by Logan Heinze, and that the roaming tortoise was safely back home by the end of the week.
Bennett-Kimble reached out to Heinze, who said he was able to pick up “Bumpy” at Shamrock Animal Hospital, which Abrehamsen described as “a hop skip and jump from us.”
Heinze said he’d “been out of town a few days, and the person watching my property must have left the gate unlatched.”
However, over the weekend, Heinze discovered Bumpy was gone again – and there was a hole in his fence. If you’ve seen Bumpy, contact Heinze through his post on the Mount Dora Word of Mouth Facebook page.
Sulcata tortoises, which dig burrows just like gopher tortoises, are common in the pet trade, according to the Central Florida Zoo.
“I got Bumpy about five years ago from a girl who raised him from a hatchling, but unfortunately the girl became homeless and couldn’t take good care of him anymore,” said Heinze, who has a number of domesticated turtles.
The species, which is native to hot desert regions in Africa, can double in size each year until they reach maturity, which is around 15 years old, the Central Florida Zoo says on its species page.
While most turtles found around the state aren’t protected through regulations, Heinze cautioned that people need to treat native gopher tortoises, state listed as a threatened species, with care.
“The gopher tortoise is highly protected, so you can’t mess with them at all,” he said.
FWC states, “It is against the law to kill, harass or destroy gopher tortoises, their eggs or burrows.” Learn more at https://bit.ly/37CogVZ.
For about five years, Heinze and his tortoises and turtles have participated at Trout Lake Nature Center’s annual Turtle Day, which occurred this year on April 10.
He suggested people reach out to the Eustis-based nature center, which has its own resident tortoises, with any questions about turtles and tortoises.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.