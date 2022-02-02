The Mount Dora celebration of Robert Burns, considered Scotland’s national poet, has been rescheduled to July 23.
The pandemic caused cancellation of the 2021 dinner, and it led to postponement of this year’s dinner, according to the Mount Dora Sister Cities Association.
More information will be shared closer to the new date, but traditional Scottish festivities can be expected.
“We hold a dinner, give toasts, read poems and listen to live Celtic music,” Mitch Campbell, Mount Dora Sister Cities Association director emailed. “There’s also a Haggis, along with its ceremony, pomp and circumstance.”
The dinner will take place at St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 460 N. Grandview Street.
The Mount Dora Sister Cities Association is known in the community for its free Plaid in the Park event, held at Sunset Park the second Saturday of each month.