Earlier this month, more than 300 Lake County Schools bus drivers and transportation aides received training on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth.
The course, called Youth Mental Health First Aid, uses a concept similar to physical first aid. It prepares participants to provide immediate assistance to students in an emergency and then help them get the appropriate professional care.
The six-hour course covers common signs and symptoms of mental illness among children and adolescents, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and substance abuse. Participants also learned how to assess for risk of suicide or harm, listen nonjudgmentally, give reassurance and information, encourage appropriate professional help and encourage self-help and other support strategies.