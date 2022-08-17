The start of a brand-new school year is upon us yet again, and that means children and parents alike will be busy for the first few weeks adjusting to new routines, new schedules and more demands for their time and attention each day.
These new routines will get figured out over time, and families will eventually start to get acclimated to their new pace. While it’s normal to take a few weeks to get settled in and adjusted to the start of the new school year, there is one thing that simply can’t wait – bus stop safety.
Many children will be walking to and from bus stops throughout our growing county each day, so I wanted to take a moment to remind parents to go over a few safety tips with their children to remind them of how important it is to wait for, and board the buses, as safely as possible.
Here are a few safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that can really go a long way in keeping your bus rider safe.
Parents and students
Your child should arrive at the bus stop at least a few minutes before the bus arrives so that he or she is not hurrying to the bus stop. You’ve heard it said before that hurrying doesn’t always save time and in some cases, it can even be dangerous as it can cause any of us to become distracted and lose focus.
Visit the bus stop in advance and remind your child to stay at least six feet away from the curb.
Remind your child that the bus stop is no place for horseplay, running or roughhousing.
When the school bus arrives, your child should wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens and the driver says it’s okay before approaching the bus door. Your child should use the handrails to avoid falling.
Your child should never walk behind a school bus. If your child must cross the street in front of the bus, tell him/her to walk on a sidewalk or along the side of the street to a place at least five giant steps (10 feet) in front of the bus and look in both directions before crossing.
All drivers
Even if you don’t have children in school, you can still do your part to help keep bus riders safe. Here are some general tips for all drivers.
When backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school on neighborhood sidewalks or along the roadways.
When driving through neighborhoods, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school and not focused on getting there safely. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.
Slow down. Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops.
Always be alert.
I hope you and your families find this information helpful and that you enjoy a safe start to the new school year!
