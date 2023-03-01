When Ben and Eve Passmore moved to Florida after spending 11 years working with a non-profit in Malta, one of the things Ben missed most was the European beer.
Upon returning stateside, he discovered that it was difficult to buy his favorite Belgium beers, so Eve bought him a home brewery kit as a bit of a joke for his birthday.
It turns out that Ben has quite a talent for brewing beers, and his passion led them to open the restaurant Eden Abbey Brewing Community.
The Mount Dora restaurant opened in July 2022 and boasts an impressive list of beers all brewed on the premises, along with wines, cocktails, food and local entertainment.
“When I came back from Malta, I really missed the Belgium beer,” said Ben. “The whole story about how it has been perfected over hundreds of years by Trappist monks in Europe fascinated me, as well as it is the finest beer in the world, in my opinion.”
He said he became obsessed with making the best Belgium beer he could.
“I’m always digging deeper, experimenting with recipes – and I have plans to branch out in other styles of beer when I’m not working in the brewery,” he added.
Ben and Eve, childhood sweethearts originally from Iowa, share restaurant experience from their time spent in Malta, where they opened a pub called The Happy Hive Music Café.
It became a popular place where the locals would gather for food and live music and where no one was turned away, regardless of their background.
“We ran the café as a charity,” said Eve. “All of our staff were volunteers and we wanted to make everyone who walked through the doors feel welcome and valued. “The café had such a good vibe. Guests and strangers became and made friends, everything was very local, and we loved our time welcoming the community.”
She said, “When we returned to the States, we had a dream to recreate that café and its values here, and that dream stayed with us even when we weren’t able to make it come true.”
After they set up home in Kissimmee in 2016, Ben got a job as a director of communications with a church and started brewing Belgium beer as a hobby at home.
“I bought him a Belgium beer kit for his birthday and although the first batch was pretty bad, Ben started to play with the formulas,” said Eve. “He became fascinated with the process and he became good at it.”
People started asking him to make beer for them.
“Before we knew it, Ben was making beer for everyone. Then some close friends encouraged us with their help and investment to open a brewery, Eve said. “We wanted any brewery to be very community based, and when we found the former Mount Dora Brewing Company building in Mount Dora, it was the perfect place.”
Eden Abbey’s first official beer was a Belgium Triple they named the Bellringer in the summer of 2020 while plans were made for the new brewery.
It is named in part after Eve’s cousin Heather Provencal. On the day the beer was brewed, Eve attended her final cancer treatment, and she rang a bell at the hospital to celebrate.
Now the brewery, which is named with the Trappist monks in mind, boasts 25 beers on rotation including seasonal and experimental beers. One of their beers is a coffee stout brewed in conjunction with the owner of a local coffee truck.
The two most popular beers, according to Eve, are probably the Belgium Triple and a Holy Hazy, a New England IPA.
If you’re not a beer drinker, Eden Abbey also offers plenty of wine and cocktails in addition to an extensive food menu created by the couple’s friend John Walquist, who travels from Los Angeles once a month to give his expertise.
“We absolutely love being in Mount Dora. The community has really supported us, and we like to do the same. We try to source all our ingredients locally and support our fellow small businesses in any way we can,” Eve said.
“Also, we hope to use some of our profits to support community-based charities and organizations. With every beer and each plate served, our mission is to give back and in Mount Dora, we have found our people to do just that,” she added.
Eden Abbey Brewing Community is located at 405 S. Highland Street in Mount Dora. The restaurant offers regular live music, a Tasters Guild and special events.
Call 352-729-6698 or visit edenabbeybrewing.com.