Treadwell Farms in Lake County just started planting hemp in May. Less than two weeks before Christmas, it was already time for a second harvest.
“So many people don’t realize hemp is being grown in Florida,” said Treadwell Farms co-owner Jammie Treadwell, who operates the 100-year-old family farm with her father. They used to grow foliage and other plants but saw hemp as a game changer.
They were one of the first farms in the state to receive a hemp cultivation license from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on May 1.
“We were really interested in growing something that appeals to people and helps them,” Treadwell said.
Treadwell became interested in the health benefits of the cannabis plant back in 2014. Even though she considers her family “pretty conservative,” she and her father recognized the immense potential of harvesting hemp.
Industrial hemp is the same species as marijuana, or the cannabis sativa plant. But it can’t get you high. The intoxicating THC cannabinoid has been bred away. People grow hemp for its fiber — think hemp rope — but there’s also been increased interest in hemp-derived CBD products, marketed for their potential health benefits.
CBD is a booming industry, with U.S. sales projected to surpass $20 billion by 2024, according to research by BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research.
Treadwell, who has a background in business and health care, traveled to Oregon a few years ago and helped growers with limited commercial farming experience turn their venture into a profitable business. She also taught them how to apply commercial practices and harvest high potency CBD.
In June 2019, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1020 into law, authorizing hemp farming in the Sunshine State.
Treadwell saw the chance to bring her real-world experience in Oregon back home. In addition to obtaining a growing license for the family farm in Eustis, she and her dad also created the Florida Hemp Farmers Coalition.
With this effort, Treadwell helped a group of about 10 farmers in Orange and Lake County get their state license, troubleshoot problems, provide education and conduct pre-harvest checks.
Despite some minor setbacks, growing in the Sunshine State has its perks. Crops can be harvested three or four times a year, compared to other parts of the country, which have a single annual harvest.
“We can have fresh hemp almost year-round here,” Treadwell said.
But before the harvest can take place, the state must conduct a third-party inspection to ensure plants have a THC level of 0.3 or less. It’s a nerve-wracking process. Hemp that exceeds these levels can be destroyed.
Treadwell said everyone in the coalition — including Treadwell Farms — passed the inspection.
The Treadwells also have positioned themselves as a manufacturer of CBD products. In February, the family bought an old citrus processing plant in Umatilla and set to work remodeling it. Part of the old citrus factory has been converted to a research and development lab where new ideas can grow. Instead of orange juice, CBD oil is now bottled, and the cooling and storage rooms have been converted to store and dry hemp.
Treadwell purchases hemp grown by farmers in the coalition.
“It’s been great to use a facility that was already here and up to standards and give it a second life like this,” Treadwell said.
The company launched its product line this summer with 1,200 mg bottles of Essential Blend Hemp CBD Extract Oil ($80) and Citrus Spice Hemp CBD Extract Oil ($85). Both products are infused with organic MCT oil derived from coconuts and sunflower lecithin. The Citrus Spice Extract also contains organic orange, cinnamon, turmeric and ginger.
The company has expanded its line to include CBD salves, extracts and even a Citrus Spice Yaupon Hemp Tea in partnership with the Yaupon Brothers American Tea Company.
Products are available for purchase online at www.TreadwellFarms.com, along with additional company and product information. In October, Treadwell announced its first pharmacy partnership with Bay and Lake Pharmacy in Eustis, with plans to partner with other local businesses already in the works.
Treadwell said this is just the beginning.