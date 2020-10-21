Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment and gourmet frozen treats to people in Mount Dora.
“The communities’ first taste of our cool treats and colorful truck will keep them coming back for more,” said Chris (Chevy) Chevrier, the local resident who launched a new food truck franchise with his wife, Peggy, and their daughter, Cailey. “It will only be a matter of time before our Kona truck captures the hearts, minds and taste buds of the neighborhoods we serve.”
“Service is just part of who we are,” added Peggy. “Kona allows us to serve the community in a fun and unique way, and we are excited to partner with local schools and help them succeed through fundraising.”
Kona Ice of Mount Dora has a philanthropic commitment to the communities it serves, such as Grand Island, Leesburg, Fruitland Park and Lady Lake. The Chevriers are continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As they book events with these groups, they pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each stop. Nationwide, Kona Ice has donated more than $82 million to community-based organizations since the launch in June 2007.
“Chevy, Peggy and Cailey share our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Kentucky.-based Kona Ice. “They want to have a positive influence on the people in their community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have them onboard. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”
Beyond fundraisers, popular spots throughout Mount Dora for the food truck franchise include stops at fairs, festivals, corporate events, neighborhood socials, church events and birthday parties. To learn more about Kona Ice of Mount Dora, contact Chevy Chevrier by email at chevy@kona-ice.com or by phone at 352-432-8877.