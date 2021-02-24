Monday, the federal government announced that businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for relief through the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program two weeks sooner than larger businesses. The PPP was instituted last year to support businesses through economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 14-day application window for these smaller businesses opens today, Feb. 24, and is meant to allow lenders more time to focus on the smaller businesses, according to a White House statement released Feb. 22.
“Small businesses account for 44% of U.S. GDP, create two-thirds of net new jobs, and employ nearly half of America’s workers,” the fact sheet states, noting that 98% of small businesses have fewer than 20 employees.
A goal of providing smaller businesses this two-week window is to “Help sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals receive more financial support. These types of businesses, which include home repair contractors, beauticians, and small independent retailers, make up a significant majority of all businesses,” the fact sheet reports.
Additional changes have been made to the PPP to allow more small business owners support, address potential fraud and abuse, and promote transparency and accountability throughout the application process.
To view the complete White House fact sheet, visit www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room. For more information, including how to apply, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration at www.sba.gov.