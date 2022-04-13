The challenges faced by Florida bees and beekeepers are a mirror of the many issues facing our environment today, says Trout Lake Nature Center.
The Eustis-based center continues its Friday Night Naturalist series with “Bees in Florida and Beyond,” with presenter Giles Paget-Wilkes of Lake County Beekeepers, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
The program will cover the ins and outs of beekeeping, local honey and the many benefits that bees and pollination bring to our lives. Paget-Wilkes will also share stories of the unique and helpful ways bees have been used around the world.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.
Friday Night Naturalist programs are held monthly on the third Friday and are donation-based, with $5 suggested to support the independent non-profit organization and its programs.
For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.