LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid’s Caladium Festival is back.
The weekend of food, music and crafts – greatly missed during the Year of COVID-19 – will once again mark the colorful plant’s place in Lake Placid’s culture and economy.
Known for their big, heart-shaped leaves that display amazing color combinations of white, pink, red and green, caladiums thrive in Highlands County, which has the hot, humid weather they like. Growers say the plants usually grow best in full to partial shade.
Growers, represented by four local caladium farms, have planted beds of the bulbs in special areas around town, timing their sprout and growth for July 23–25, the weekend of the festival. According to Jennifer M. Bush, the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director, bulbs have been planted in Devane and Stuart parks, next to both “Welcome to Lake Placid “ signs on U.S. 27, and in beds along Main Avenue in the downtown business district. Bulbs have also been planted around a few houses along Meadowlake Drive.
The names of the local caladium farms are well known to Lake Placid area residents: Bates Sons & Daughters, Happiness Farms, Inc., and Florida Boys Caladiums, as well as Classic Caladiums in Avon Park. Family members from each farm will sell bags of caladium bulbs to tourists and locals.
Happiness Farms has been growing caladiums since 1970, says Darlene Phypers, whose father-in-law, Paul Phypers, farmed potatoes here in the 1940s. Darlene Phypers recounted the days when workers sat under the banyan tree in her yard and cut caladium bulbs into plantable sections, making sure each piece had an “eye” that could sprout in the farm’s fields.
According to an official history of the festival, two competing caladium grower families decided to work together to make the festival possible in 1990. Carolyn Phypers – Darlene’s sister-in-law – and Dot Bates of Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums took on the job.
“We came up with the idea because our town sort of dies in the summer,” Darlene said. “This was a good way to get people into our community to help our businesses.”
Like other caladium growers, Happiness Farms – which plants 200 acres of the plants – ships to such countries as France, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand and elsewhere.
Sandi Holmes, owner of Florida Boys Caladiums, said her family has been growing caladiums since 1999 and started farming in Lake Placid in 1948.
She and her family relied on internet sales after last year’s festival was canceled.
“We just continued our sales online, rather than shutting down,” she said. “During the festival the tourists come to our tent and we sell them bags containing between 15-30 bulbs, depending on the size.”
So, like other signs of normalcy returning, Holmes applauds the return of a family tradition: Selling bulbs at the Caladium Festival.
“We’re very excited,” she said. “Our boys always enjoy it, thus the name of our farm. We have three boys, aged 12, 14 and 17.”
The chamber, which has marketed the festival for decades, is putting the word out on social media to ensure visitors from around the state and elsewhere make the trip to the Caladium Capital of the World.
Bush said the chamber has been posting videos on its Lake Placid Caladium Festival website, as well as marketing the event-filled weekend on Facebook and Twitter to get the word out.
“We’re happy we’re back,” Bush said of the festival. “Lake Placid is the number one grower and exporter of caladium, and we have this great annual festival to honor the local families who have been growing them for generations.”