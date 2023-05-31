Thru June 16
Spring Art Exhibit
Mount Dora Center for the Arts Gallery
136 E. Fifth St., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Art League exhibits local artists’ works in the temporary show. The next art league meeting will be June 17, 10 a.m.–noon, at the gallery.
June 1
Kids and Teens Summer Reading Carnival & Challenge
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
The challenge will kick off with a carnival, 2–4 p.m. Pick up your reading challenge, play carnival games, and have a balloon twisted by Karina from Karina’s Balloon Art. Starting June 1, stop by the library to pick up a summer reading challenge card. Then, bring in your completed challenge for a free book and entry into the grand prize drawing. Three different challenges are appropriate for pre-readers, readers and teens. Call 352-357-5686.
June 1
Bookopoly
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Starting June 1, adults can stop by the library to pick up a Bookopoly game sheet for the reading challenge. Every completed game sheet enters you to win prizes like an Amazon gift card, Bluetooth earbuds and more. Call 352-357-5686.
June 1
Ribbon-Cutting Celebration
Sap Fusion 1209 North Donnelly St., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce will help cut the ribbon, 4 p.m., at the business owned by Misty Brewer.
June 2
Fresh Friday Karaoke
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
This month’s theme is TV show theme songs. Sing the theme song of your favorite show for a chance to win up to $100 worth of prizes from mall stores, 5:30–8 p.m.
June 2
Fridays in the Garden: The Summer Vegetable Garden in Florida
The UF/IFAS class is held via Zoom, noon–1 p.m. Register for this and upcoming Fridays in the Garden programs at https://bit.ly/1frigarden.
June 2
JiggleMan at the Library
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
JiggleMan, who was featured seven times on The Late Show with David Letterman, will hold two performances, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Call 352-728-9790. Visit https://www.leesburgflorida.gov/government/departments/library/index.php.
June 2
First Friday
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
The monthly family-friendly street party features live music, vendors and fun foods, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
June 2
Gatorland at Ferran Park
250 Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
The Eustis Memorial Library program will include alligators, snakes, lizards and more, 9–10 a.m. Call 352-357-5686.
June 3
Star Wars Day
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Dress as your favorite Star Wars character and meet Imperial stormtroopers from the 501st Legion of the Florida Garrison, 2–4 p.m. The library will have several photo opportunities, along with free activities and books for children. All ages are welcome.
June 3
10th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival
Clermont Waterfront Park, 330 3rd St., Clermont
The event will feature live music, Caribbean foods, dancing, a cultural parade, Jerk chicken cook-off and more, starting at noon. Visit https://caalc-fl.org/jerk-festival-2023-home.
June 4
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
June 4
Star Wars Comic Fest
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
The event, noon–5 p.m., will include a character parade at 3 p.m. and a cosplay contest at 3:15 p.m. Visit www.lakesquaremall.com.
June 5
Storytime with Christy Mandin
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Join local bestselling author Christy Mandin for story time with her newest book, “The Storyteller’s Rule,” 10:30–11:3.0 a.m. Stick around after the story to make your own pet rock. Call 352-357-5686.
June 5–30
Kid’s Art Summer Camp
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
Encourage kids’ creativity with four weeklong art camps: Urban Arts, Pop Art, Places and Faces and Art Around the World. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes-workshops/summer-camp-2023.
June 6
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
June 7
JiggleMan at the Library
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
JiggleMan, who was featured seven times on The Late Show with David Letterman, will bring his unique entertainment to the library, 11 a.m. Call 352-728-9790. Visit https://www.leesburgflorida.gov/government/departments/library/index.php.
June 8
North Lake Trail Alternative Concepts Public Workshop
First Baptist Church of Umatilla, 550 Hatfield Dr., Umatilla
In August 2022, Lake County began the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment Study from E. Altoona Road to State Road 40. This proposed trail is part of the River to Hills regional trail and located within unincorporated Lake County, the Ocala National Forest, Altoona, and Astor Park. Alternative trail concepts have been developed and will be discussed at the meeting. Participants can attend in person, online or via phone, 5:30 p.m. Visit www.NorthLakeTrail.com.
June 8
Gatorland Reptile Show
Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
See reptiles from Gatorland at the library, 10:30 a.m. Call 352-753-2957. Visit https://www.ladylake.org/departments/library.
June 8
Cooking In an Instant
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Rd., Tavares
Family and consumer science agents Lori Johnson and Beth Shephard will present a hands-on cooking class to make breakfast-themed recipes using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot and air fryer, 2–4 p.m. or 6–8 p.m. Cost is $15. All materials are provided. Register at https://bit.ly/412e3rj.
June 9
C.A.R.E. Foundation Animal Show
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Meet several animal ambassadors at this fun and interactive show, 11 a.m.–noon. Call 352-357-5686.
June 9
Art Opening: Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. An opening reception will be held 5–7 p.m. The exhibit will run through Sept. 9. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
June 10
Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum
Eustis Elks Lodge, 2540 Lake Dora Ave., Tavares
The Lake County Water Authority meeting is designed to cover everything you ever wanted to know about living on a lakefront, 9 a.m.–noon. LCWA staff and presenters will discuss Keep Lake Beautiful and Adopt a Lake programs, water quality, fertilizing, appropriate aquatic and wetland plants, shoreline birds, aquatic plant management and permitting, and more. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
June 10
Liturgical Dance & Mime Workshop
Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1012 E. Line St., Leesburg
Learn tips and techniques and the do’s and don’ts in the Ministry in Motion program, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Cost $10 includes lunch. Call Chris Wyatt at 757-897-8921.
June 10
Reversing Chronic Disease
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Compelling evidence will be presented for a predominately whole food plant-based diet showing consistent improvement or a total vanishing of disease after as little as eight weeks. Public Health Plant Powerful’s next meeting, 3–5 p.m., will be led by guest speaker Diane Bray. Attendees are requested to bring a plant-based food to share at the pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Call 352-250-7942.
June 10 & 17
Yoga with Briana
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
Enjoy a yoga class surrounded by serene music and artwork, 9 a.m. The program is open to all, from beginners to advanced students. $15 per person. $10/LCMA members. Bring your mat, towels, blocks and/or cushions. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes-workshops/yoga-with-briana.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.