Lake County Museum of Art invites its members to participate in its annual juried exhibit for members only.
Prizes will be awarded. Entries must be in digital form and received by Nov. 21. All entrants must be at least 14 years old and a member of LCMA. Become a member at http://lakeartmuseum.com/memberships.
This open-themed exhibit will run Dec. 10, 2021, through Jan. 29, 2022. An opening reception will be Dec. 10, 5–7 p.m.
The museum is located at 213 W Ruby Street in Tavares. For more information, call 352-483-2900.