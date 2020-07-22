The Leesburg Center for the Arts is seeking proposals for pop-up art xqinstallations based on the theme “Make It Home,” in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.
The works will be on display during the Leesburg Art Fest, Oct. 23-25, 2020. The shape and concept of the work should reflect the idea of home. Works must measure a minimum of 3’h x 2’w x 1’d and utilize materials purchased with a $75 voucher from Habitat for Humanity ReStores (additional materials may be used).
The works are intended to further engage festival attendees and bring awareness to the mission of Habitat for Humanity of the need for attainable, quality housing. The works will be installed in green spaces and intersections throughout the footprint of the festival. Works that are able to withstand a high traffic environment, adverse weather conditions, and are created with maintenance free materials will be given greater consideration. Works with lighting and moving components are permitted.
This call is open to artists currently residing in Lake or Sumter Counties. Works may be listed for sale during the event but must remain on site until after the event is closed.
Application closes Aug. 28. For proposal requirements and to submit a proposal, email publicart@leesburgarts.com or call 352-365-0232.