The Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland invites all adult/youth artists to submit 2D + 3D art including multimedia, pottery, sculpture and more for its annual Black History Month art exhibition inspired by Black culture and/or art created by Black artists.
Submit the following information (and any questions) to arts&heritage@oaklandfl.gov: Artist name and contact information, title, art medium and size, sale price and a photo. Multiple submissions are welcomed. Submission deadline is Jan. 19.
The exhibition will be on display Jan. 28 through March 15 at the Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center in Oakland.