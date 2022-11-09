Do you know someone running a small business who deserves recognition for their achievements and contributions to their communities and the nation’s economy?
Consider nominating them for the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. Managed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the awards program is part of the SBA’s celebration of National Small Business Week, which for over 50 years has recognized the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. Dec. 8. The awards will be presented during the NSBW Awards ceremony in the first week of May 2023.
To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw. Nominations for the several categories will be accepted.
For local area contact and other related information, visit
https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/sba-district-offices.