Bra-Vo, an art fundraiser sponsored by Artisans, is requesting that all artists interested in participating in Bra-Vo 2021 pick up their bra form and or entry packet at Artisans Gallery, 139 E. Fourth Avenue in Mount Dora, during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
The female bra form is part of the $35 entry fee for artists and students. The entry fee for businesses starts at $60, and fees and donations can be paid in cash, check or charge at Artisans.
The art bras are due back by Sept. 27 and will be part of an exhibit during October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, at Artisans Gallery. The event is to raise funds for no- or low-cost diagnostic testing and treatment for breast cancer for men and women in Lake County. The public is invited to visit the art gallery and support the event by voting in person or online at www.Bra-Vo.org or participating in live or silent auctions.
The Bra-Vo 2021 gala reception for artists & sponsors will be held in October (location and hours to be confirmed) and is free and open to the public. Artisans, a nonprofit cooperative Art gallery with over 30 local artists, has donated over $54,733 to the Waterman Foundation helping people fighting breast cancer in Lake County in the last eight years., Artisans donates 100% of Bra-Vo net proceeds to the Waterman Foundation.
For more updates, visit www.Bra-Vo.org and social media.