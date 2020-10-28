The W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora is putting out a call to artists to submit their work for a holiday-themed display in its 40-foot lobby gallery through the month of December. The deadline to submit work is Nov. 6.
Artwork should be framed or gallery wrapped with a wire hanging system. Medium is limited to acrylic painting, oil painting, pastel sketches, photography, digital art, watercolor, collage, alcohol ink or charcoal sketch.
The exhibit will run Nov. 23–Dec. 31. For details on submission requirements, call 352-735-7190, option 5, or email Susan Grogan at library@cityofmountdora.com.