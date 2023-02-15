Do you have an exceptionally robust flowering planter? A photograph you took that all your friends say should be entered in a contest? A recipe that brings tears of joy to the eyes of anyone lucky enough to try a slice of your pie?
Consider sharing your treasures at the 102nd Lake County Fair in its Creative Living competitions.
Returning April 6–15, the fun-filled fair continues its tradition of offering creative Lake County residents opportunity to show off their creations in its “Art Barn.”
The five competition categories are Fine Arts, Food Arts & Sciences, Confectionary Arts, Home and Hobby, and Horticulture. Adult and youth divisions are available.
Deadline to apply is March 10.
For more information and details on how to enter, visit www.lakecofair.com.
If you have questions, call 352-551-7407 or email cfcreativeliving@gmail.com.