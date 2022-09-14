Lake County Museum of Art is seeking entries for a juried art exhibition, Oct. 7–8, that is to be a circus theme filled with fun and whimsy.
“The Art of the Circus” exhibit will be the featured art event for the museum’s third annual Bubbles & Brews fundraiser, set for Oct. 7.
All entrants must be over 21 years of age, works entered must be your original concept and design, photography must be of fine art quality, and all mediums will be considered, including jewelry and wearable art. Each artist may submit up to three pieces.
All entries must be in digital format and received by 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Email jpg files to info@LakeArtMuseum.com. Artists will be notified by Sept. 23 regarding which submissions have been accepted.
The museum will deduct a 35% commission on all works sold at the show. The show fee is $65, which includes two memberships to LCMA and two tickets to Bubbles & Brews, or $40, which includes two tickets to Bubbles & Brews.
Questions? Email: lakeartmuseum@gmail.com or christinepeloquin@gmail.com.
Lake County Museum of Art is located at 213 W. Ruby Street in Tavares.