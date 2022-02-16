Are you a crafter interested in selling your wares? March 5, the East Lake Historical Society will present its East Lake Heritage Festival, and those interested in participating can contact Maggie at 352-383-3403 or maggiesociety08@gmail.com.
The event will feature a 10 a.m. opening ceremony by the Mount Dora High School ROTC, the Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band, music by Sharon and Hank Link and the Usual Suspects, gospel music by Sorrento Church of God Choir, storytellers, the Veterans Wall, games for all ages, comfort food and more.
The festival will run 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at the East Lake County Library, 31340 C.R. 437 South in Sorrento.