Interested in sharing your creative efforts with others? Lake County Fair’s Creative Living Competition is now open, accepting a wide variety of entries, including photography, painting, sculpting, horticulture, baking, cake decorating, jewelry making, crafts/hobbies, sewing and canning.
The 101st Lake County Fair is scheduled to take place April 7–16.
People attend the fair for many reasons, and one is to visit the Art Barn to see the Creative Living entries of the very talented citizens of Lake County, organizers said.
Creative Living categories are Fine Arts, Food Arts & Sciences, Confectionary Arts, Home and Hobby, and Horticulture.
For more information and how to enter, visit www.lakecofair.com. Deadline is March 11.
Questions? Email cfcreativeliving@gmail.com or call 352-551-7407.