Hurricane Ian didn’t deliver quite the punch many in Lake County feared. Reader Melissa Ortiz of Tavares sent in this lovely photo from Saturday, Oct. 1, of the calm after the storm. “Untouched beauty for my granddaughter and I while she eats cotton candy ice cream,” she wrote.
Other areas of the state weren’t as lucky as Lake County, with southwest Florida, where Triangle News Leader’s parent company D-R Media is based, suffered catastrophic damage. Volusia County, on the other side of the state, also was hit with devastating damage. Right next door in Orange County, flooding has destroyed many homes, businesses and more. And many communities throughout the state are still dealing with loss of power. Storm damage photo of east Lake County courtesy Felicia Malone.