Pianist and recording artist Calvin Taylor will appear in concert Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., at the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1400 N. Central Avenue in Umatilla.
Taylor has performed in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Holding music degrees from Oberlin Conservatory, the University of Michigan, and the University of Kentucky, he has authored several music books, including Spirituals for Piano, The Patriotic Piano, Spiritual Suite for Organ, Spirituals for Worship, Sacred Classics and Five Spirituals for Organ.
With over ten solo recordings to his credit, Calvin Taylor records for Master Disc Records. Movements from his Sunrise Symphony have been performed by symphony orchestras including those in Nashville, Shreveport, South Arkansas, Salt Lake City and Detroit. Awarded a full scholarship to Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, Taylor’s ability to improvise led him to become the first student in the school’s over 175-year history to improvise a graduate concert encore.
With an unusually large hand span of over 1½ octaves, Taylor presents sounds and colors at the keyboard which would normally require four hands. Playing piano by ear at age five, he began formal lessons on his seventh birthday. He also studied other instruments and served as a church organist at the age of 14. While in high school, Taylor was a member of the Los Angeles Junior Philharmonic and Southwest Youth Symphony.
The public is invited to attend. A freewill offering will be received. Call 615-295-5795 for further information.
Samples of Taylor’s music are available at www.CalvinTaylorMusic.org/recordings.