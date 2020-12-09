The First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora is hosting an in-person and online Christmas Eve service featuringthe Jubilate Handbell Choir. The program will be held Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at 222 W. 6th Ave. in Mt. Dora. The Chancel Choir will serenade from outdoors, and the event will feature Christmas carols and traditional candlelight for this special night of the birth of Jesus. The church offers a large space for safe social distancing, as well as ample parking.
There is no cost or registration required. A recording of the program will be posted on YouTube after the concert, as well. For more information, visit www.fpcmtdora.org.