The Eustis Parks & Recreation department is offering an AKC Fit Dog class, which is designed to inspire dog owners to engage in fitness-related activities with their dogs.
This six-week class is only for healthy dogs with no significant prior injuries or ongoing conditions, and it is recommended that participants have previously completed basic dog obedience training.
Classes will focus on fitness for dogs and their owners. The most commonly recommended exercise to improve fitness is walking.
Classes will be held at the Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Ave., in Eustis, and begin Monday, January 4, 2021.
For cost information and to register, email Sara Alvarez-Torre Alvarez-torres@ci.eustis.fl.us.