Woof! Sadie Mae here. Since February is the month of love, Walter Doodle and I thought we would add some levity to your day. Here is a checklist. If you answer yes to some or all of these, you are a BoneIfFido “crazy dog person.”
1. You refer to your dog as your furkid and you give them a human name.
2. Your dog eats healthier and better than you do most days.
3. You own a wardrobe of sweaters, raincoats and maybe even booties for your dog.
4. Your life is arranged solely for the comfort and convenience of your dog.
5. You got a second dog so your dog could have a playmate. You give him a human name and refer to him as “your brother” when speaking to your first dog.
6. Your dog eats out of designer ceramic or stainless-steel bowls, washed daily.
7. You own at least one personalized item with your dog’s name on it.
8. Your dog has more expensive shampoos than you do, and you have used them.
9. Your dog is in your will.
10. Your dog sleeps in your bed. You are forced to the edge and your blanket is stolen. It’s all good.
11. You costume your dog for every holiday and post the photos everywhere.
12. You play dog videos and music to relax your dog when you are not home.
13. You have at least one holiday ornament of your dog, and he gets gifts under the tree.
14. You begin a correction with “Please don’t do that” and end with “STOP!”
15. You take your dog for a walk even when you are exhausted.
16. A bag of expensive dog treats ends up in your shopping cart, without fail.
17. A bag of dog or cat treats for your neighbor’s pet ends up in your shopping cart.
18. Your neighbors may not know who you are, but they know your dog’s name.
19. Your dog brings you joy and can make you laugh when no one else can.
20. You find yourself saying, “Yep, that’s me” repeatedly while reading this list.
Happy Valentine’s Day from Sadie Mae and Walter Doodle.