The Lake County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is accepting applications for its Capital Projects Funding Program through Aug. 19.
According to the county, “The purpose of the program, which is funded by the Lake County Tourist Development Tax, is to allow organizations to apply for funds for eligible capital projects that are located in Lake County, publicly owned and operated, open to the public for recreational activities, cultural events and performances, and bring substantial numbers of visitors to Lake County, thereby promoting overnight stays. Museums that are open to the public and owned and operated by a non-profit organization are also eligible to apply.”
The first preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Lake County TDC quarterly meeting, and the second hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at a special Lake County TDC meeting. Both hearings will take place in the Board Chambers of the Lake County Administration Building, located at 315 W. Main St., Tavares.
The TDC Capital Projects Funding Program was created to process requests for tourist development tax funds to be used for eligible capital projects.
For more information or to obtain an application, call 352-742-3918 or visit https://bit.ly/3ouwLqU.