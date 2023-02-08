Local author Tracy Smoak is inviting people to join her for a Valentine-making party Feb. 12, 1–3 p.m. at Barrel of Books and Games in Mount Dora.
The event is in celebration of Smoak’s second devotional book, “Arranged with Love,” which features scenes from Lake County of flowers and landscapes.
The Lake County resident will be available to sign copies of her new book, as well.
For more information, visit www.tracysmoak.com.
Barrel of Books and Games is located at 403 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora. Visit https://barrelofbooksandgames.com.