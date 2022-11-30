Those interested in pursuing vocational or technical training, or starting up a business, are encouraged to apply for the Amy M. Bolt Memorial Grant.
The grant provides funding to active and deserving individuals, according to First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, which handles the program.
“The grants are to help recipients have as successful of a personal, business and community life as Amy did,” the church says in a news release.
“From an early age Amy was active in her church, school and work. Although she did not attend college, she excelled in service to others through a solid work ethic at The First National Bank of Mount Dora, where she became a dedicated, responsible and successful lending officer,” the church states.
Participation in a church and community service is of utmost importance regarding grant eligibility. Financial need is a primary consideration in the grant selection process.
The grant is available specifically for vocational and technical training and certification, online training, on-the-job training or a business start-up. It may be used for tuition or training costs, fees, books, technical and electronic equipment, living expenses while in training, uniforms, tools, childcare, travel and transportation costs or business inventory. Age is not a requirement. GPA or class standing is not a priority.
People interested in applying for the grant should contact First United Methodist Church, 440 E. Sixth Avenue, Mount Dora, or email janet@mtdorafumc.org for a grant application.