Earlier this year, Addition Financial was named the Platinum Sponsor of CareerSource Central Florida’s Summer Youth Program. Now, to best serve the community’s needs, the two organizations have expanded their partnership to serve all age groups.
Through the partnership, Addition Financial will provide free virtual financial education resources for all age groups, offering healthy money tips and other helpful tools to foster financial success. Career seekers at CareerSource Central Florida are eligible for credit union membership at Addition Financial.
“During this global pandemic, we at Addition Financial know that we have the power to make a meaningful impact during COVID-19. We are proud to work alongside another organization with a people helping people mindset, and look forward to serving our community together,” said Katie Thomasson, Addition Financial vice president of community engagement.
In addition, the two organizations will collaborate on blog content, podcast episodes and other educational platforms that serve all age groups.
CareerSource Central Florida, which serves job seekers across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter counties, is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded. It provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.