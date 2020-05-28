With COVID-19 pandemic still impacting global and local communities, CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is helping career seekers and businesses even more, including a $1M investment earmarked for temporary, paid internships for displaced workers, businesses and select non-profit organizations. CSCF is providing current job listings, virtual job fairs, applicant screening and candidate referrals. It also launched virtual workshops and an e-learning program to provide additional options for career seekers throughout Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Sumter counties.
“Since mid-March, CSCF has seen an increase of more than 25,000 people accessing our system, with more than 60 percent of them engaging in some type of job search activity with us,” said CSCF Chief Operations Officer Mimi Coenen. “We know that not only the demand is high for our customized services, but the future of our region depends on us now more than ever, and we are committed to stepping up to help during these most unprecedented times.”
Skill UP E-Learning Program
As a complementary service to career seekers, CSCF has partnered with Metrix Learning to give them access to a library of over 5,000 online e-learning programs. Explore options here: http://centralflorida.skillupamerica.org.
Paid Internships
For career seekers, a paid internship serves as temporary work as they wait to land their desired career or return from a furlough. For businesses, CSCF helps staff their business at no cost to them. CSCF has fostered the hiring of laid off hospitality employees who had been among the most impacted. More than 100 dislocated workers are serving 4Roots Foundation, United Against Poverty and Center for Independent Living in Osceola County, for example. Employers and workers interested in internship can call 1-800-757-4598 or send email to COVID19Internships@Careersourcecf.com. For more information, visit https://www.careersourcecentralflorida.com/wp-content/uploads/Internship_Opportunities_Final-1.pdf.
Virtual Workshops
CSCF has launched a series of virtual workshops tailored to both career seekers and employers. The workshops will provide the same engaging and interactive experiences as its one-on-one appointments without leaving home.
Extended Help
The Department of Economic and Opportunity is the state agency that processes Reemployment Assistance. Although CSCF is a separate entity from DEO, and CSCF does not have oversight of the reemployment benefits program, CSCF have agreed to support DEO through the distribution of paper applications at all its Career Center locations and downtown Orlando office.
Career seekers and businesses can contact CSCF for one-on-one consultations about talent needs and training assistance at 800-757-4598 and or by completing a consultation request online via www.careersourcecentralflorida.com.