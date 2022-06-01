I recently agreed to assume the responsibilities of caring for my mother. I have heard many people say that caregiving is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. I was hoping you could give me some advance tips, so I might prepare physically and mentally before I begin.
Dear Reader,
You are off to a good start by having a positive attitude and a willingness to succeed. I felt the answer to your question required a broad span of wisdom, so I sent out a short survey to some experienced caregivers.
Although they are in the same boat in many ways, it is the individual loved ones who are different. The participants in my survey either cared for a spouse, a parent, a sibling, a neighbor or a person receiving professional care in their home.
I was quite surprised to receive so many different answers. Their insights will give you more than enough to consider as you prepare to become a caregiver.
Question 1: What are three words that describe the hardest part of being a caregiver?
Their replies: Patience, stressed-out, frustration, tears, resistance, understanding, incontinence, overwhelmed, crankiness, empathy, confusion, sadness, grief, fear, insecurity, hurt, combativeness, loss, burn-out, denial, anxiety, giving grace and death.
Question 2: What words describe the positive side of caregiving?
Their replies: Laughter, love, joyful moments, purpose, prayer, breakthroughs, tears of joy, intimacy, fulfillment, loving, nurturing, joy of helping and encouraging, learning from their strength and incredible stories, freedom, love, joy and appreciation.
Dear reader, please note how many responses were about love and joy and the concept of purpose – these particular words reflect a calling. I am honored and blessed to be in the same boat with these steadfast and loving givers of care.
When the biblical “one another” commands are embraced, caregiving becomes an act of worship that glorifies God. To name a few of these, “Love one another, Honor one another, Encourage one another, Care for one another, Serve one another, Be patient with one another and Comfort one another.”
I recently spoke to a woman who raised four children, cared for a sister, a parent and currently her spouse. I said, “Oh my, what an incredible weight has been on your shoulders.” She smiled and said, “I just decided this is what I was put on earth to do. I really love it!”
Survey Questions 3 and 4 will be addressed in my next column: Question 3: What advice would you give a new caregiver? Question 4: Do you feel caregivers are reluctant to join a caregiver support group, and why?
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”