Dear Readers,
Although the holidays will include both successes and challenges for families and their loved ones, implementation of the following suggestions should create a season that is meaningful and enjoyable for all.
Most important is to realize and accept that it is the illness and not your person exhibiting difficult behaviors and symptoms. They cannot control the illness, so it is the caregiver’s task to change their way of caring and loving.
When it is time to begin decorating, ask yourself, “What is really needed to make it feel like Christmas?” Tone down things such as blinking lights or huge displays that may add to environmental confusion. Keep most of your treasured family traditions, but experiment with new traditions that might be less stressful for your loved one – and your caregiving responsibilities as well.
Choose dementia-friendly events that you think family, friends and your loved one will all enjoy. Because sensory stimulation does not require any cognitive challenges, include activities such as hearing the Christmas story, singing carols, tasting cookies, smelling favorite holiday foods, feeling warm greetings and visually enjoying decorations.
Entertain your visitors in a familiar environment and suggest, if possible, that guests drop by on different days. If you are visiting others, explain to your host that you might have to leave early or require a place away from the celebration where your loved one can periodically rest in a quiet atmosphere. Notify guests and hosts of any significant changes in your loved one and suggest appropriate communication tips.
Asking those with dementia for their help and praising their efforts will build self-esteem. Kitchen help might include stirring the batter, cutting out cookies or setting the table. Wrapping and decorating help could be holding ornaments, sticking on tags or even just providing a finger for you to knot a ribbon.
Watch holiday movies, take a drive to see the colored lights, read Christmas stories and if possible, plan an outing to church or a community event. Whenever possible, include young participants. Their charming and funny antics are especially enjoyed by those with memory loss.
Talking about the good old days and past holidays is a favorite family activity, so make it a point to feature your loved one and draw them into the conversation. When sharing with those with cognitive decline, it is a good rule of thumb to avoid using the words “Do you remember?” Instead ask them to “tell you” about different situations, thus allowing them to share whatever they do remember without the frustration or shame for what they don’t.
Moments that Matter are made when joy is given and received.
Happy holidays!
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”