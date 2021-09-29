Dear Karen,
How do we find the right place when mom needs more care?
Dear Readers,
“Finding the right place” has required a four-part answer. The first three, “Why move?” “Finding the right community” and “Tips for downsizing and a successful moving day,” were addressed in past columns.
Today’s column, Part 4, offers “Next steps after the move.”
Congratulations, your loved one is living in their new environment! After your careful consideration, time and effort, you have lovingly placed your person where they have will have less responsibility and more care.
Transition is never easy. Everyone needs to breathe deep, feel the new space, meet the neighbors and grieve a bit for the home left behind. Of course, when memory loss is a factor, there will be confusion, fear and emotional upset. In fact, some may have forgotten they agreed to move. Caregivers, it is quite possible you will be confronted with a “you just dumped me here all alone” attitude or extreme agitation from your loved ones. It’s hard not to feel guilty and you probably will question if you made the right decision.
This is not the time for negative thoughts, though; it is the time for positive action. Arrange for visitors to come bearing favorite treats, small gifts, photographs and plenty of love and affection. Conversations should include praises about the new home and never mention any treasured possessions that were eliminated during the downsizing process. Plan outings and family gatherings that will allow your loved one to remain connected to their life prior to the move.
Next, the caregiver and their loved one together should begin friendly relationships with the administration, nursing, activity, dining and maintenance departments, as well as other staff members. You are leaving your person’s care in their hands, and encouragement and praise of their efforts will go a long way toward leaving the care in their hearts as well.
You know your family member’s likes and needs better than anyone else and you will definitely observe things in the proposed care plan that are being done incorrectly or not at all. Advocate for your loved one and bring any issues to the appropriate department as soon as noticed. This will allow the administration to solve these problems as training opportunities. Sometimes, anger will get the best of you and feathers are bound to be ruffled, but I have learned the hard way that the caregiver must be the one to smooth things over – try asking yourself if you could do their job perfectly day after day. Do advocate, but strive to build partnerships with the staff, so your loved one will be well liked and well cared for in their new home.
I will end this series, “Finding the right place,” with the action steps from start to finish: Educate, Research, Downsize, Move, Transition, Advocate and Partner.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”