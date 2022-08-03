Dear Karen,
I am a full-time caregiver for my husband. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease several years ago and has recently begun hallucinating. What should I do when this occurs?
Dear reader,
Thank you for your question. I have recently addressed this topic on some levels. Yours is the most poignant. Since your situation is on a 24/7 basis, I’m sure this has been very difficult and scary for you.
Visual hallucinations are common in Parkinson’s disease, affecting up to 75% of patients, according to the National Institutes of Health. Hallucinations also can present in Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Hallucinations are caused by changes in the brain and may involve all or some of the senses – seeing, smelling, hearing, feeling and tasting things that aren’t really there.
Seeing people from the past is a mild problem, but when these folks are perceived as strangers it is much more concerning.
Our loved ones may be threatened by visitors and even become highly agitated by their own reflection in a mirror when perceived as someone they don’t recognize.
Confusion caused by emotional distress, hunger, thirst, poor vision, health issues and medications can all trigger a hallucination.
To answer your question, here are some do’s and don’ts for caregivers and their families:
• Do reassure by using a calm voice.
• Do extend open arms and let them reach out to you before giving a comforting touch.
• Do offer to look around the room to see if someone is there and show them that you have locked all the doors and window.
• Do try to distract with another subject, such as prayer, meditation or light reading.
• Do refocus on something pleasant like going for a walk, looking at photos or listening to soft music.
• Do avoid loud noises, turn off the TV or stereo.
• Do keep rooms very well lit, especially at night.
• Do seek medical help, even after a diagnosis has been made.
• Don't pretend you can see what they see.
• Don't try to reason with someone who no longer has reasoning skills.
• Don't invalidate their experience by saying, “Oh, there’s nothing there.” What they are seeing is very real to them.
• Don't point out errors, correct, argue or scold.
• Don't touch them if they are agitated or combative.
Emotional distancing is very difficult, but dear reader, do console yourself often that this is the illness and not the person you love.
