Dear Karen,
Although my elderly mother has some physical health issues as well as some signs of memory loss, she has emphatically refused to move to any kind of senior living community. She fired three different in-home aides that I hired to assist her. Finally, I made the commitment to move into her home. I’m here to help, I want to help – but she stubbornly insists that she does not want my help with anything. At this point, I am frustrated, hurt and angry. I’m out of solutions, do you have any?
Dear Reader,
You have just described the opposite caregiver dilemma that I have written about in previous columns. Those caregivers are the ones that are overwhelmed and exhausted providing never-ending care needs for their loved ones. It’s a shame that we can’t have a caregiver “tag team” system to help one another.
None of us would be happy giving away our decision-making power and relinquishing control of our lives to someone else. Parents don’t like to be parented by their children. Unfortunately, at a time in life when understanding and support are needed, threats, resentments, stubbornness and even legal issues can take center stage within families.
Interdependence is the route I would suggest. Caregivers should ask for and receive help in as many ways as possible from their loved one. Then praise their accomplishments and say, “You’ve done so much for me; now, how can I help you?” In this case, the caregiver and the loved would agree to depend on each other and thus create a unified position of strength.
Assisting others is a meaningful purpose for everyone. A caregiver’s acceptance of help benefits the loved one who is providing the help, and vice versa. This concept begins with listening to the fears and concerns of each other, followed by patience and understanding.
When it comes to problem solving, ask your loved one for their opinion, throw out a few ideas of your own and then come to solutions together. Be aware how hard it is to accept change and allow for time to process situations. It is key to preserve trust and love in the relationship. Don’t expect to agree on anything when either party is tired or angry.
Caregivers need to constantly affirm that they are on their loved one’s side. Interdependence cannot be accomplished if the purpose is to win arguments. The purpose is letting your loved one know that you will guard their heart and always be there to help them finish their life well.
