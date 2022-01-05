Dear Readers,
It is hard to believe that 2021 is in our rearview mirror. In general, Floridians were able to enjoy positive changes. Visitation restrictions were lifted and many of us were able to be reunited with our loved ones in care facilities, enjoy family gatherings and travel once again. The vaccines were readily available and mask-wearing in grocery stores, restaurants and churches became optional.
In 2021, much of the country’s gloom and doom was lessened, and although we still had the enormous job of caregiving before us, it somehow did seem to become more tolerable. Although we don’t know what 2022 will bring, let’s stick with that positive thought and look at this new year as the continuation of some well-deserved caregiver relief and support.
Consider what challenged you most last year, and I suggest you if you haven’t already done so, look at these situations carefully. Although hard, they offer opportunities to experience personal growth, positive change and beneficial learning. Looking for the “good” is an excellent way to find relief from stress and depression. Start by making a list of good things already present in your life, then get out the magnifying glass and search for those tiny specks of success and encouragement. Doing something nice for someone else in your life or writing notes of thanks or encouragement will bring a sense of happiness and worth.
Take time to honor yourself, realize that your dedication to your loved one is being observed as you generate a loving legacy of “care” to your children and family. I have a Joy Journal – it’s just a calendar that I write a short sentence or two of a blessing or positive thing that happened the day before. Although often overwhelmed or frustrated, I also take a few minutes each day to look at the beauty that still remains in my loved one. On especially hard days, I go back and read some of my journal entries. They always fill me with hope, encouragement and yes, joy. I have had the privilege of sharing some of that joy with other caregivers, friends and family. They always seem amazed at all the things I have written, some large but many as small as a fleeting smile, a hibiscus in my garden or a scripture verse.
I have learned that joy is a choice, it cost nothing, and you can discover it anywhere at any time. Look closely, write things down and you are sure to find encouragement on your journey.
I wish you all, my dear readers, a New Year filled with little specks and big bursts of joy!
Karen
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”