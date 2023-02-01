Dear Readers,
In my last column, I reviewed specific steps to maintain good cognitive health. Most important were good physical health, getting better organized and to keep learning. I also mentioned that, in today’s column, I would share a new scientific strategy that can improve and maintain the brain.
The hippocampus and the temporal lobe are the parts of the brain that control long-term memory function. Dementia is one of the main causes for damage to these regions of the brain. It is well known that this syndrome affects a person’s memory, thinking and ability to interact with other people.
A celebrated expert in the area of music, physician Oliver Sacks, discovered that despite profound memory loss and even a knowledge about who they are, individuals with dementia often show a remarkable memory for music. He questioned whether or not musical memories might be processed in another area of the brain.
Researchers observed that two specific brain regions were significantly more active when participants heard well known songs, compared to those recently known or unknown. In addition, they found that a computer could accurately predict whether a song was known or unknown by analyzing the patterns of brain activity in this area. Their results revealed a separate part of the brain termed the Musical Memory Area.
Several other universities’ research showed not just music, but specifically listening to Mozart sharpens the mind, while other musicians such as Beethoven did not. Now known as the “Mozart Effect,” listening to the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart causes changes in brain wave activity that is linked to intelligence, memory, problem solving and brain activity. This effect was most pronounced in young and elderly adults.
Your families and friends may have claimed and observed that music is the last part of the brain to degenerate in their loved ones. Dr. Sacks was able to witness that mute, isolated and confused individuals respond to music, recognize it as familiar, and could start to sing and bond to it. I have witnessed the miracle of music many times, and I believe it might be one reason why my mother’s life was so long. We sang during all our visits and she enjoyed and knew many songs right until she passed, a few months before her 102nd birthday.
Your brain is like a maestro in front of an orchestra regulating every function of your body. Mozart appears to be the only maestro conducting the Musical Memory Area of the brain. I have made listening to his musical genius part of my life, and I recommend you make him part of yours.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”