Dear Karen,
My brother has Alzheimer’s. I was deeply distressed when he had to go to the hospital ER during COVID-19. Thankfully, he didn’t have or get the virus; nonetheless, the helplessness that we both felt was a scary eye-opener.
Although hospitals are currently lessening their visitation protocols, I still have concerns about those with any dementia illnesses and hospitals in general. Do hospital employees have special training in this field, and how can a caregiver be more proactive to ensure good care for their loved one?
Dear Reader,
In an emergency, having the answers to these questions in advance can help reduce the stress and anxiety of unforeseen medical circumstances.
We wisely rely on the education and expertise of medical doctors and nurses; however, we, as caregivers, are the experts on the abilities, behaviors and memory loss health of our loved ones. That means we have to train medical personnel.
Because stress and discomfort are common in emergency rooms, most staff, with limited or no dementia training, are usually unaware that persons with cognitive decline are extremely frightened, confused or disoriented. Unfortunately, if agitated behaviors are presented, restraint or incorrect medications could unknowingly be administered.
Like a pregnant woman and her husband having the proverbial bag packed and ready to go when labor begins, caregivers are smart to do the same with an emergency bag. Keep it in a convenient place and attach a reminder to take your cell phone and charger.
There will be no time to hunt for medical papers. Pack family contact information, insurance cards, medications, healthcare provider contact numbers and copies of advance health care directives.
(If your loved one lives in a facility, insist that all this information is updated regularly on the medical sheet that goes with them in an emergency. Recently, a friend’s mother was sent to the ER, and during the hospital registration they discovered the facility records had incorrect Living Will and DNR information.)
Next, note any information regarding hearing, eye, dental, incontinence or mobility devices. Note that your person may have difficulty using a call button or be overwhelmed by loud background noises.
Politely and immediately ask staff members and doctors to limit their questions to your loved one and that slow, clear speech is required for any successful communication. It is usually best if they refer their questions to the caregiver.
Tip: A printed business card with this information can be quickly passed to the multitude of health care workers who will give care to your loved one.
Caregivers, reassure your loved one throughout the entire process with a calm voice, a soothing touch, a prayer, song or happy memory. This will help comfort you during this difficult process, as well.
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”