Dear Karen,
Now that most of the COVID-19 traveling restrictions are lifted, I can possibly imagine a short caregiver vacation in my future. What is the best way to make this dream come true?
Dear Reader,
A strategy is necessary to make that vision that frequently dances in your head of a weekend or week away from caregiving become a reality. There are specific areas that must be considered.
First, if you went away, who would take your place? Is there a sibling or friend who could manage your role as a caregiver? Or do you need to consider a temporary home health aide or a respite for your loved one in a nearby facility? Any of these options will depend on your loved one‘s care level and their physical and mental abilities.
Next, how will you communicate all the specifics of your personal journey? Will you present any on-the-job training or will you provide very detailed verbal and written instructions?
How will you communicate with your caregiver substitute while you are gone? Would you like frequent text, email or phone updates, or do you want emergency-only communications?
Typically, many folks are easily prompted to speak the words “give me a break“ whenever life’s annoyances arise. For the caregiver, this is much more than a saying – it is a serious cry for much deserved help.
Don’t succumb to the guilt that you will feel taking a personal respite. Give yourself permission to go, and remind yourself that if you are unhealthy, you cannot give good care to anyone.
A wise caregiver stated, “Even if you go to a hotel across town, the destination isn’t the point, it’s getting away and the chance for solitude and rest.”
Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.” Visit www.moment-making.com.