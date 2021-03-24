Dear Readers,
In last’s week’s column, Balancing safety and freedom, safe driving for the elderly and those with dementia was addressed.
As driving becomes scary and confusing, some motorists with memory loss willingly agree to stop driving.
For many others, when the necessary conversation about unsafe driving is broached by a caregiver or family member, immediate resistance and heated questions will likely ensue:
“How do you expect me to get to church and the grocery story? How will I meet my friends for coffee every morning? Have I ever been in an accident? What do you know; I’ve been driving for years!” The mere thought of losing independence will undoubtedly result in anger, depression or rebellious behaviors.
Ceasing to drive is a life-changing event that affects not only the driver with cognitive deficits but also others. Consider a one-car/one-driver household, the medically well, but non-driving spouse may also resist and deny the urgency of the situation in order to maintain their established schedule. Other family problems can arise: “Well, who will pick Amber up after school if grandpa stops driving?”
No caregiver wants to be the enforcer in this situation. Torn between safety and emotional turmoil, they fearfully realize that their loved one’s blame and anger might ultimately be the ruin of their relationship.
In my opinion, the caregiver’s best option is to pass the baton to their loved one’s physician. When an authority figure, like a doctor, makes the “cease to drive” decision after a diagnosis, the patient will probably continue to resist, but the anger is pointed away from the caregiver. The caregiver’s role changes into the caring person that comforts and affirms their loved one’s feelings of sadness and loss.
Florida law authorizes any physician, person or agency to report to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles a licensed driver who may not safely operate a motor vehicle due to a medical condition. (Search: FLHSMV for details)
Ways to create a “new normal” when driving is no longer an option:
• Have a family member or friend provide a weekly shopping trip. Create a defined schedule to avoid confusion or anxiety.
• Arrange for a driver for outings, appointments and family gatherings.
• Enlist “activity buddies” to drive, so enjoyed pleasures remain part of life.
• Research low-cost and senior transportation options.
• Hire a driver or aide service.
Sadly, I have faced this devastating situation twice. Although I strongly advocate honoring the patient’s wishes whenever possible, while making challenging decisions, safety must trump everything when providing quality care.
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”