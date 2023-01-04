Wishing you a safe and happy New Year!
Do you remember the old saying, “Don’t shut the barn door after the horse has been stolen”? It means don’t try to prevent a problem after it has already occurred.
'
The new year is a great time to make safety precaution choices. As we age, accidents are more likely to occur, yet environmental changes are often absent from our “to-do” lists. Decreased balance and visual perception, along with physical limitations, can affect judgment – and these problems are a much greater risk for those with dementia. Wearing an alert pendant or having phones available in high hazard places can save your life.
Here are some tips to reduce hazards:
Walk around your home and assess potential safety issues. Maintaining good lighting during the day in rooms and hallways and adding night lights is a smart and easy fix to make your environment secure. There are also motion detector lights that turn on automatically when a person enters a room.
Eliminate the risk of falls by securing handrails and textured non-slip safety steps on stairs and entry ways. Be aware of where your pets might be, as they often get underfoot and can cause awkward falls.
Fire prevention should include removing excessive clutter and clearing pathways toward exit areas. In the case of a fire, it is suggested that seniors immediately get out of a burning house.
Do not try to use a fire extinguisher that may require remembered instructions or could be used on the wrong class of fire. It is wise to replace the batteries on your fire alarms twice a year. It is easy to coordinate this task when changing your clocks when daylight saving time comes and goes.
Up to 80% of falls occur in the bathroom, and injuries range from scrapes and bruises to broken bones, head injuries and even death. Installing grab bars in showers and tubs and raising the height of toilet seats allows for better balance. If you’re not quite ready to put grab bars by the toilet seat, there are decorative bars available in many colors and styles and some look like towel bars.
A very dear friend of mine, only 68 years old, had a bathroom fall during the night that took his life. I can’t help thinking that if he had had grab bars, better lighting, a medical alert bracelet or a phone nearby that he would be alive today.
I strongly urge you to make 2023 the year of safety for you and your family.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”