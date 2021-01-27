Dear Karen,
I have been trying to spend time with my Dad. His memory has declined and he has lost interest in past hobbies. He is pleased when we look at photographs together, and when he has successful recall of people and places, he can usually tell me a wonderful story. However, when he can’t remember names and faces, he becomes very confused and frustrated. Is there a specific way to share photographs that won’t cause irritation?
Dear Reader,
I am happy to know that you are searching for activities that promote quality of life for your father! Photographic reminiscing is an excellent choice, and it is sure to bring smiles and heartwarming togetherness. Looking repeatedly at the same faces in a photograph is great for memory retention. Repetition may also allow a person to focus on something never before noticed. For example, the sudden recognition of a dress a woman’s mother had sewn long ago might spark a totally different memory!
Ways to share photo albums successfully
• Choose older photographs. These will evoke episodic long-term memories, those that involve people and locations. These can be recalled consciously, yet do require cognitive effort.
• Choose close-ups. Aging eyes have difficulty seeing distance shots and numbers of people. Old black and white photos can also limit visual clarity. Tip: Enlarge or tighten shots by photographing “pictures of old pictures” on your cell phone. Email them to yourself and scale to a larger size before printing.
• Avoid asking your loved one to remember facts, names and faces, instead practice using conversation prompts. For example: I often show my mother a photo of her grandmother. She has immediate recognition, but can’t tell me any details about her. I might ask, “Didn’t Mama Lindley play the piano?” This question triggered both a name and a childhood memory. Then she easily told me how well her grandmother played the piano and how her aunt taught all the children to dance.
• Because short-term memories are stored for a limited period of time, they are much harder to remember than long-term memories. When showing recent photographs, the caregiver should verbally introduce the people and subject matter. For example: “This is your great grandson Owen standing by his Christmas tree. He is four years old and lives in Connecticut.”
Give your loved one time to process the verbal and visual information you have shared. They may just enjoy looking at the photograph or they may ask questions and start a meaningful conversation. Either way, win-win!
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.