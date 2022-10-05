Dear Readers,
In my last column we discussed that caregivers who used memory retention techniques on a repetitive basis were more likely to be remembered by their loved one.
These techniques are quite successful in the beginning stages of dementia, but unfortunately the day will come when cognitive decline is so severe that facial recognition is no longer possible.
Caregivers and family members should expect a multitude of emotions. Alzheimer’s is often nicknamed “the long goodbye.” Unlike losing your person suddenly, this illness declines slowly day by day until the person you once knew no longer exists.
No one will ever be emotionally ready for this day, and it may be terrifying to learn a different type of care. Unfortunately, it is common to feel anger or feelings of helplessness when this day does come. Confusion about the symptoms and the additional shock of experiencing a day or two when your loved one becomes lucid will often bring sadness and depression. I highly recommend having self-care strategies and a good support system ready in advance.
I recently came across an interesting study by the Universite de Montreal that offers an alternate reason for Alzheimer’s patients being unable to recognize their loved ones.
In this study, when a patient was presented with a large photograph of their family member upside-down, they were able to recognize them with ease and speed.
Apparently from what is known of the brain, those with Alzheimer’s analyze and put together the pieces of a face – eyes, nose, mouth and ears – separately. This exercise permitted the brain to see a face as a whole.
Whereas, the opposite was true when presented with a photograph of a face right-side-up. Processing the face as a complete unit seems to be a much harder task for the brain that remains.
The university’s study provides a valuable holistic perspective that questions whether the patient’s memory has totally disappeared, or if they are experiencing a simple brain-visual misunderstanding.
At first, my response to this study was dubious. However, since my mother passed away before I learned of this study, I have been unable to practice their findings. There is still much to learn about the brain. It is a complex and miraculous part of the body.
Caregivers, if you and your loved ones are in this cognitive stage of this illness, I suggest it may be worth a try. There is no cost, no therapy, no side effects and nothing to lose.
Please email any successes or challenges using this technique to me at momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com. I would be interested in your findings, and I’m sure my readers would as well.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”