Dear Karen,
I am a very private person, so I have mostly kept my caregiver feelings and difficulties to myself. Actually, I have hesitated a long while just to send a question for this column.
After we discovered my mother’s illness had made it unsafe for her to live alone, we moved into her home. Dementia presented a whole new world to our marriage and life in general. It was very hard in the beginning and becomes harder every day as we all experience her cognitive decline.
I have vented to a few close friends; they sympathize and try to encourage and all eventually suggest a caregiver support group. I can’t imagine sitting around talking to strangers about my situation. What can you tell me about caregiver support groups?
Dear Reader,
You have asked an excellent question, and I’m sure many people, like you, are out there struggling with the overwhelming task of caregiving, yet scared and uncertain about joining a group.
Support groups in general bring people together who share a similar situation. Dementia caregivers and their loved ones are all in the same boat, yet no two journeys are alike. This boat holds passengers meeting together to learn, support and encourage each either by sharing successes, challenges and their stories. As a caregiver myself, as well as a support group facilitator, I believe caregiving is one of the hardest jobs one may ever know.
We are all wounded healers. It is easy to identify the wounds of this overwhelming and seemingly never-ending labor of love. Physical strain and often the mental anguish of anger, grief and guilt create additional stressors. When an agitated loved one presents verbal and/or physical abuse, it is easy to understand the emotional suffering of a loving caregiver and their difficulty realizing it is the illness and not their loved one exhibiting these behaviors.
The healer side of the equation is how caregiver support groups generate growth that is meaningful, spiritual and relational. This means that other people in the group will find healing and encouragement from your story, and you will receive healing from their wounds and stories.
You may never know how much sharing your personal journey can impact and restore brokenness for someone else.
As you share your successes with group members, you will learn many positive ways to make Moments that Matter with your loved one and ways to focus on self-care. Factually, in the future, you will have friends or family members who will benefit from your vast education and awareness about dementia and caregiving.
Together, we are stronger!
Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, "Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss."