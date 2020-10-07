Education Foundation of Lake County executive director Carman Cullen recently was awarded the Jim McKenzie Consortium Champion Award for her volunteer leadership in the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations.
The award is presented annually to a local education foundation leader who steps up as a volunteer leader to support their peers throughout the state. Through exemplifying a spirit of collegiality and sharing their time and resources with colleagues, these education foundation leaders elevate the work of their colleagues and forward the statewide movement.
Cullen has been active with the Consortium since being named Education Foundation executive director in 2004.
“As the primary recipient of Carman’s hard work and compassion, we at Lake County Schools are thrilled that she has received this honor from her peers,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools superintendent. “It is especially amazing to me that Carman has the time and energy to have such impact on the organization that is focused on the success of public schools across the state.”
“On behalf of the Education Foundation of Lake County board of directors, we are extremely proud of Carman and this wonderful, well-deserved recognition,” said board president James Myers. “We have observed and benefited from her leadership over the years, and it has been especially important during the ongoing pandemic. Carman’s selfless dedication to the students and teachers in our community is an inspiration to all.”
Education Foundation of Lake County is ranked among the Top 50 Education Foundations in the United States by the Caruthers Institute. For more information, visit EdFoundationLake.com.
To learn more about the Consortium and the work of local education foundations throughout the state, visit https://educationfoundationsfl.org.