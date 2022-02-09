Feb. 20, Russian Ballet Orlando and Opera Orlando will present “Carmen,” the tragic tale of a fiery gypsy girl’s doomed love affair, at Mount Dora Community Building Theater, 520 N. Baker Street in Mount Dora.
The production will feature the ballet’s professional company performing the lead roles, in collaboration with Opera Orlando singers.
“I’m thrilled to bring together the amazing artists of Opera Orlando and RBO Company,” says Russian Ballet Orlando artistic director Katerina Fedotova. “It will be an incredible fusion of music and dance.”
The ballet “Carmen” was created in 1949 by Roland Petit and his company Les Ballets de Parisat the Prince’s Theater in London, with music from Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera of the same name. The ballet centers around the fiery Carmen and her seduction of the soldier Don Josè, whom she betrays when she meets the dashing torreador, Escamillo.
Tickets start at $35.
Feb. 19, a performance will take place at Lake Eola Amphitheater, 195 N. Rosalind Avenue in Orlando. Feb. 24, the production will move to The Abbey, 100 S Eola Drive, Unit 100, in Orlando, for one performance.