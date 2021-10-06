The origin of the Thanksgiving holiday and the initial carving of Mount Rushmore are a couple events we’ll explore this week in our American history.
On Oct. 3, 1863, President Lincoln announced that the nation will celebrate an official Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26, 1863. Thanksgiving is now permanently set as the last Thursday of November.
Sculpting begins on the face of Mount Rushmore on Oct. 4, 1927, which took 12 years to complete.
Are you old enough to remember “duck and cover” drills? Oct. 6, 1961, President Kennedy advised American families to build bomb shelters for protection in the event of nuclear war. A tense 13-day period erupted a year later, when the Cuban Missile Crisis erupted and the world was on the brink of nuclear war. Americans prepared by stocking up on non-perishable foods and water, and many had backyard bomb shelters.
You can thank Henry Ford for the efficiency of assembly lines. On Oct. 7, 1913, Ford’s entire Michigan automobile factory was run on a continuously moving assembly line. Today, most assembly line work is done by machines, but this process, started over 100 years ago, led the way for today’s modern facilities.
This date in 1975, a New York State Supreme Court judge reversed the deportation order for former Beatle John Lennon, allowing him to remain in New York legally. Less than a year later, he got his official green card.
Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor of California on Oct. 7, 2003, and held that office until 2011. A former “Mr. Universe” and “Mr. Olympia,” he’s most remembered for films including “The Terminator,” “True Lies” and “Kindergarten Cop.” He is married to Maria Shriver, niece of former President John F. Kennedy.
Was it really Mrs. O’Leary’s cow that started the great Chicago fire on Oct. 8, 1871? The fire originated in her barn, igniting a two-day fire killing almost 300 people, destroying over 17,000 buildings and leaving over 100,000 people homeless. Dry weather and the abundance of wooden buildings, streets and sidewalks made it vulnerable.
By harnessing the power of the Colorado River, the Hoover Dam, originally named the Boulder Dam, began sending electricity on Oct. 9, 1936. At completion, it was the tallest dam in the world. A secondary benefit of the dam was the collection, preservation and distribution of water to a dry and arid landscape.
Oct. 9. 1992, Michelle Knapp was watching television in New York when she heard a crash. She ran outside to find a large hole in her car and a matching hole in the driveway under the car. The bowling ball-sized rock weighing about 28 pounds turned out to be a genuine meteorite. Did you know the Earth is bombarded with about 100 pounds of meteoric material every day? What most people call “shooting stars” are actually meteorites burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Scientists determined the meteorite that crashed into Michelle’s car came from the inner edge of the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars. That was quite a long journey!
