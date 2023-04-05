Interested in exploring a famous, psychic part of the state? Cassadaga offers not only a fun day trip, with its historical buildings and shops, but a fascinating spiritualist history that continues to this day.
It all started in 1875, when a medium named George Colby was conducting a trance séance in Iowa and said he was contacted by a Native American spirit guide named Seneca. Seneca told him to travel to Wisconsin and meet up with another spiritualist and together they would be given further instructions on their mission.
Once together, Seneca told the two mediums to travel to Florida, and establish a spiritualist camp on a site of seven hills and surrounded by lakes. Not ones to argue with a spirit, they took a train to Jacksonville, then a riverboat down the St. Johns River to Blue Springs. From there they traveled by foot through the dense, subtropical forest looking for the promised land.
It took several months of exploring, but eventually they found an area of high bluffs and lakes, just as had been described by Seneca. The two mediums soon separated over differences of opinion. Colby bought 74 acres near Lake Helen and for the next 18 years operated a dairy farm. For reasons unknown, he didn’t do anything to organize the camp he had been sent to create.
Although Colby continued to correspond with the northern spiritualist, the idea of a southern camp was placed on the back burner for almost two decades.
In 1894, spiritualists from New York decided to send a delegation to Florida to look at another location for their summer retreat. After inspecting that site, they became convinced that Colby’s location would best fit their needs. The Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp was established that year, and in 1895, Colby deeded the camp 35 acres of his land.
The camp was an immediate success. The first meeting lasted three days and attracted more than 100 people who came to see famous mediums and demonstrations of every physic kind. By 1898, cottages, a lodging hall, library and dancing pavilion had been built inside the camp. Cassadaga was the place to be.
In the 1920s, a church and hotel were built. At that time, more than 40 mediums called Cassadaga their permanent home.
From the 1930s through the 1950s, numerous articles were written about famous mediums coming to Cassadaga to perform their physic abilities before large audiences. Spirits were being materialized, and mediums were going into trances and speaking in tongues. Séances were conducted on a regular basis.
The Cassadaga Hotel was booked for months on end, as well as other hotels located miles from Cassadaga.
Cassadaga had become the “Psychic Capital of the World.”
Nowadays, there are 13 spiritualist camps throughout the U.S., but only Cassadaga can claim to be the “Psychic Capital of the World.”
Beginning in the 1960s, Cassadaga’s popularity began a slow decline. The more popular mediums were growing older and dying, and interest was fading.
Certain religious groups called Cassadaga the work of the devil and condemned its spiritualist practices. Winter visitors tapered off. It is speculated that media coverage of fraudulent practices of a few deceptive so-called mediums sparked the decline.
But Cassadaga maintained its reputation and claim as the largest spiritualist community in the southern states. In 1991, the camp was designated a Historic District and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, the small community is alive and well. The Spiritualist Camp consists of approximately 57 acres with 55 Victorian houses and approximately 100 year-round residents.
Those who reside here have chosen to live in a community of spiritual people, where they can worship and work in harmony with their beliefs. Many of them are certified mediums and healers who offer their services from their homes or apartments. The mediums are not gypsies or witches. They do not use items such as crystal balls or Ouija boards.
Each month, hundreds of visitors visit the camp hoping to communicate with a deceased relative. It’s a regular stop for tour buses carrying passengers who can have lunch at the historic Cassadaga Hotel and listen to intriguing stories about the camp’s history and residents.
The Cassadaga Hotel was built as a boarding house for the camp in 1901. It burned down in 1925 and was rebuilt in 1927. It’s now privately owned and no longer part of the camp, but it does offer medium services. While you’re at the front desk, if you’re interested in such things that might go bump in the night, be sure to ask the clerk about the hotel’s friendly spirit, Arthur.
Visitors can shop at the bookstore, explore the camp and perhaps schedule a reading from a local medium. Classes and walking tours are also offered. Séances are conducted on a regular basis in certain buildings and homes.
Cassadaga can be found north of Deltona and south of Lake Helen, just a few miles east of I-4 in Volusia County.
As someone once said, to visit Cassadaga is to lift your spirits!
Ted Hunt writes articles focusing on some of the state’s unique past and findings in a series he titles Florida...Once Upon a Time.